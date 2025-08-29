Affirm Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Ambarella, IREN, Petco Health and Wellness And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

Earnings Beat Boost
U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling over 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM gained 20.1% to $96.10 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.

Affirm reported quarterly earnings of 20 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 10 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $876.41 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $837.02 million.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Ambarella, Inc. AMBA shares jumped 26.8% to $89.52 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales and guided third-quarter sales above estimates.
  • IREN Limited IREN gained 24% to $28.50 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.
  • NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO rose 23.7% to $8.92 after the company announced that the District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina has granted motion for summary judgement that all of Natera’s asserted patent claims are invalid for claiming ineligible subject matter.
  • Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF rose 18.5% to $3.8300 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN jumped 12% to $4.7801.
  • Autodesk, Inc. ADSK gained 10.7% to $319.35 as the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Thursday.
  • BRP Inc. DOOO rose 10.4% to $63.45 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA gained 9.1% to $130.48 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results.
  • Richtech Robotics Inc. RR gained 8.5% to $3.3580.
  • Zepp Health Corporation ZEPP rose 8.5% to $40.70.
  • SentinelOne, Inc. S gained 8.5% to $18.61 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales and raised its FY2026 sales guidance. Also, Baird and Needham raised their respective price targets on the stock.
  • BeOne Medicines Ltd. ONC gained 5% to $312.44 after the company announced topline results from a Phase 1/2 study of sonrotoclax in adult patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma, following treatment with a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor and anti-CD20 therapy.

