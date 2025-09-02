Alibaba To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Guggenheim raised Inventiva S.A. IVA price target from $9 to $13. Guggenheim analyst Etzer Darout maintained a Buy rating. Inventiva shares closed at $6.19 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased the price target for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG from $236 to $331. B of A Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Affiliated Managers Group shares closed at $224.82 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities cut Prothena Corporation plc PRTA price target from $29 to $11. JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler maintained a Market Outperform rating. Prothena shares closed at $8.20 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA from $135 to $152. B of A Securities analyst Joyce Ju maintained a Buy rating. Alibaba shares closed at $135.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird increased the price target for Ameresco, Inc. AMRC from $23 to $35. Baird analyst Ben Kallo upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Ameresco shares closed at $25.43 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised Primoris Services Corporation PRIM price target from $119 to $129. Keybanc analyst Sangita Jain maintained an Overweight rating. Primoris Services shares settled at $118.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. boosted NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO price target from $6.5 to $11. Stephens & Co. analyst Mason Carrico maintained an Overweight rating. NeoGenomics shares closed at $8.78 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut Fortinet, Inc. FTNT price target from $78 to $67. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Fortinet shares closed at $78.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Chemed Corporation CHE from $490 to $550. Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Chemed shares settled at $457.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler increased Performance Food Group Company PFGC price target from $90 to $114. Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Performance Food Group shares closed at $101.40 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
