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April 17, 2026 10:09 AM 3 min read

Autoliv Posts Upbeat Q1 Results, Joins United Airlines, Royal Caribbean Cruises And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 700 points on Friday.

Shares of Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Autoliv reported quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.89 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.753 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.605 billion.

Autoliv shares jumped 8.4% to $120.77 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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