U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 700 points on Friday.

Shares of Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Autoliv reported quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.89 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.753 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.605 billion.

Autoliv shares jumped 8.4% to $120.77 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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