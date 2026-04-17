U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 700 points on Friday.
Shares of Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
Autoliv reported quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.89 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.753 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.605 billion.
Autoliv shares jumped 8.4% to $120.77 on Friday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.