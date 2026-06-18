Quantumscape, Marvell Technology, Micron Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Thursday.
The joint research agreement includes a multi-year plan focused on solid-state battery development and associated manufacturing processes.
Quantumscape shares jumped 12.9% to $7.79 on Thursday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gins in today’s session.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.