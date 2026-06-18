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June 18, 2026 11:14 AM 3 min read

Quantumscape, Marvell Technology, Micron Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Thursday.

The joint research agreement includes a multi-year plan focused on solid-state battery development and associated manufacturing processes.

Quantumscape shares jumped 12.9% to $7.79 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gins in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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