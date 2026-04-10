Why Clearsign Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Clearsign Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) rose sharply in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly results.

ClearSign Technologies reported fourth-quarter losses of 9 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 30 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.671 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.023 million.

Clearsign Technologies shares jumped 11.3% to $6.88 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

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