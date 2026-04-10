FGI Industries, Nouveau Monde Graphite And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of FGI Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:FGI) fell sharply in pre-market trading as the company reported mixed results for the fourth quarter.

FGI reported quarterly losses of 29 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 38 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $30.468 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $35.498 million.

FGI Industries shares dipped 7.8% to $3.91 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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