Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 7.18%, reporting an EPS of $-3.36 versus an estimate of $-3.62.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.71% increase in the share price the next day.

