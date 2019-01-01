ñol

Lennox International
(NYSE:LII)
208.815
-2.695[-1.27%]
At close: May 31
208.90
0.0850[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low205.07 - 209.44
52 Week High/Low198.71 - 354.62
Open / Close209.31 / 208.9
Float / Outstanding35.1M / 35.9M
Vol / Avg.589.7K / 346.3K
Mkt Cap7.5B
P/E16.95
50d Avg. Price236
Div / Yield4.24/2.00%
Payout Ratio29.49
EPS2.3
Total Float35.1M

Lennox International (NYSE:LII), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lennox International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 25

EPS

$2.360

Quarterly Revenue

$1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1B

Earnings Recap

 

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lennox International beat estimated earnings by 15.69%, reporting an EPS of $2.36 versus an estimate of $2.04.

Revenue was up $82.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 1.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lennox International's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.99 3.64 4.26 1.31
EPS Actual 2.35 3.40 4.57 2.27
Revenue Estimate 957.47M 1.13B 1.15B 790.95M
Revenue Actual 964.80M 1.06B 1.24B 930.50M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Lennox International management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $13.5 and $14.5 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lennox International using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Lennox International Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lennox International (NYSE:LII) reporting earnings?
A

Lennox International (LII) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.83, which beat the estimate of $2.75.

Q
What were Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $1.1B.

