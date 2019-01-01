Lennox International (NYSE:LII), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lennox International beat estimated earnings by 15.69%, reporting an EPS of $2.36 versus an estimate of $2.04.

Revenue was up $82.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 1.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lennox International's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.99 3.64 4.26 1.31 EPS Actual 2.35 3.40 4.57 2.27 Revenue Estimate 957.47M 1.13B 1.15B 790.95M Revenue Actual 964.80M 1.06B 1.24B 930.50M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Lennox International management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $13.5 and $14.5 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.