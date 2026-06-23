Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Photo via Shutterstock