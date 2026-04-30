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Domino's Pizza
April 30, 2026 6:15 AM 3 min read

Top 3 Consumer Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

NVR Inc (NYSE:NVR)

  • On April 22, NVR reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company's stock fell around 6% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $6,195.15.
  • RSI Value: 29.4
  • NVR Price Action: Shares of NVR fell 3.7% to close at $6,207.50 on Wednesday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 11.47 Momentum score with Value at 72.96.

Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK)

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

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