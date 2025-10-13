LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII), through its subsidiary Lippert Components, Inc., has acquired substantially all assets of Leveltron, LLC, the provider of Bigfoot Hydraulic Systems.

Leveltron, headquartered in White Pigeon, Michigan, is the trusted provider of Bigfoot Hydraulic Systems. Bigfoot provides hydraulic leveling solutions and landing gear for Class A, B & C motorhomes as well as the utility and equine trailer markets.

“We’re excited to add Bigfoot’s unique and innovative solutions to our wide offering of leveling and stabilization products,” said Ryan Smith, Group President – North America at LCI Industries.

“Bigfoot’s systems offer solutions in the RV and Utility Trailer markets that Lippert has not historically filled, so we’re excited to use our reach in the industry to expand upon Bigfoot’s current customer base.”

Lippert plans to grow Bigfoot’s aftermarket footprint by distributing its systems through Lippert’s nationwide dealer network. Installations will continue at Bigfoot’s White Pigeon facility, with future expansion across Lippert’s factory service centers.

The deal strengthens Lippert’s position in the RV and transportation markets while broadening its range of hydraulic and electric leveling systems.

Recent Financial Performance

In August, the company posted second-quarter earnings of $2.39 per share, beating analyst expectations of $2.29 but edging down 0.4% from $2.40 a year earlier. The quarterly sales came in at $1.11 billion, up 5% year-over-year and above the $1.07 billion consensus.

LCI industries had cash and cash equivalents of $191.93 million as of June 30, 2025.

Price Action: LCII shares were trading higher by 1.02% to $85.77 at last check Monday.

