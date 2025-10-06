Cramer Warns On One Chip Stock, Says Broadcom Is The Better Bet

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended being careful with Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ). He added, “There are so many good semiconductor companies out there” and recommended going with Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

On the earnings front, Ambiq Micro reported quarterly losses of 43 cents per share on sales of $17.90 million on Sept. 4.

Cramer said he doesn't like Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) here.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh, on Oct. 3, maintained Albertsons Companies with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $23 to $21.

When asked about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), he said, “After a parabolic move, I will not endorse it. Even if I think it's good, I have to stay away. This one has too many questions for me up here.”

On Oct. 2, Wells Fargo analyst Yanan Zhu maintained uniQure with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $65 to $80.

“I think you can own this,” Cramer said when asked about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). “Now, I'm not a big fan of oil, I think it could go below $60, so be ready if it does do that.”

Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar, on Sept. 15, maintained Chevron with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $192 to $191.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is a buy, Cramer said.

Lending support to his choice, LCI Industries, on Aug. 5, posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

When asked about Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS), he said. “Let's take some of it off the table and let the rest run.”

On the earnings front, Dillard’s, on Aug. 14, reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Price Action:

Ambiq Micro shares gained 0.5% to settle at $29.83 on Friday.

Albertsons shares rose 0.2% to settle at $17.38 on Friday.

uniQure shares gained 0.8% to close at $54.92.

Chevron shares rose 0.1% to settle at $153.55.

LCI Industries shares rose 1% to close at $94.41 on Friday.

Dillard's shares fell 1.2% to settle at $616.25.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock