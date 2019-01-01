Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) was reported by Oppenheimer on March 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $206.00 expecting JKHY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.69% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Jack Henry & Associates upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jack Henry & Associates, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jack Henry & Associates was filed on March 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $206.00. The current price Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) is trading at is $187.81, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
