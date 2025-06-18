GMS Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Coinbase Global, Genworth Financial, Sandisk And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 150 points on Wednesday.

Shares of GMS Inc. GMS rose sharply during Monday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Topping analyst estimates of $1.30 billion, the company announced quarterly net sales of $1.33 billion, a 5.6% decrease from a year ago. The specialty building products distributor's adjusted EPS of $1.29 was above the consensus of $1.11.

GMS shares climbed 9.9% to $80.51 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

LZ Technology Holdings Limited LZMH shares jumped 30.3% to $20.76.

shares jumped 30.3% to $20.76. Guild Holdings Company GHLD gained 25.8% to $19.79 after the company announced that it signed a definitive agreement under which a fund managed by Bayview Asset Management will acquire all of the outstanding shares.

gained 25.8% to $19.79 after the company announced that it signed a definitive agreement under which a fund managed by Bayview Asset Management will acquire all of the outstanding shares. TMC the metals company In c. TMC gained 23.8% to $6.73.

c. gained 23.8% to $6.73. C ircle Internet Grou p CRCL jumped 20.2% to $179.24. The move higher appears directly linked to the U.S. Senate's passage of the GENIUS Act, a bill poised to establish clear regulations for the stablecoin industry.

p jumped 20.2% to $179.24. The move higher appears directly linked to the U.S. Senate's passage of the GENIUS Act, a bill poised to establish clear regulations for the stablecoin industry. Symbotic Inc. SYM rose 19.5% to $37.22.

rose 19.5% to $37.22. QXO, Inc . QXO climbed 16.4% to $23.45 after William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating.

. climbed 16.4% to $23.45 after William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating. Oscar Health, Inc . OSCR gained 16.1% to $18.71.

. gained 16.1% to $18.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN climbed 16% to $294.92 after the company announced the launch of its Coinbase Payments stablecoin payments stack.

climbed 16% to $294.92 after the company announced the launch of its Coinbase Payments stablecoin payments stack. Genworth Financial, Inc . GNW gained 14% to $7.79 after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $8.5 to $9.

. gained 14% to $7.79 after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $8.5 to $9. Upstart Holdings, Inc . UPST rose 10.6% to $59.07.

. rose 10.6% to $59.07. Bausch Health Companies Inc . BHC gained 8.4% to $6.21 after director John Paulson disclosed the purchase of stock.

. gained 8.4% to $6.21 after director John Paulson disclosed the purchase of stock. Sandisk Corporation SNDK rose 6.6% to $47.03. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan initiated coverage on SanDisk with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $61.

Photo via Shutterstock