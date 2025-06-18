June 18, 2025 12:20 PM 2 min read

This Analog Devices Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Noble Capital Markets analyst Michael Kupinski upgraded Vince Holding Corp. VNCE from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $2.5 price target. Vince Holding shares closed at $1.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Prisco upgraded the rating for Analog Devices, Inc. ADI from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $250 to $270. Analog Devices shares closed at $227.44 on Tuesday.. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Ben Pham upgraded Keyera KEY from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from C$45.5 to C$54. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Ryan Krueger upgraded Genworth Financial, Inc. GNW from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $8.5 to $9. Genworth Financial shares closed at $6.84 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes upgraded SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. SMA from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $42 to $44. Smartstop Self Storage shares closed at $35.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

