U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GO) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

Grocery Outlet reported quarterly earnings of 19 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 21 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.215 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.223 billion.

Grocery Outlet shares dipped 26.3% to $6.48 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock