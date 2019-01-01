Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gold Fields
Gold Fields Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) was reported by JP Morgan on April 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.30 expecting GFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.34% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) was provided by JP Morgan, and Gold Fields downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gold Fields, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gold Fields was filed on April 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gold Fields (GFI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $15.50 to $15.30. The current price Gold Fields (GFI) is trading at is $10.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
