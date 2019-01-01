electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$1.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.9M
Earnings History
electroCore Questions & Answers
When is electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) reporting earnings?
electroCore (ECOR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.45, which hit the estimate of $-0.45.
What were electroCore’s (NASDAQ:ECOR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $151K, which missed the estimate of $880K.
