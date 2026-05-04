Cryoport Posts Revenue Beat In Q1 As Clinical Trial Support Hits All-Time High — 'A Strong Start To 2026'

CryoPort stock is facing resistance. Why is CYRX stock retreating?

Cryoport Q1 Highlights

Cryoport reported first-quarter revenue of $47.8 million, beating analyst estimates of $44.87 million. The Nashville-based company reported a net loss of 25 cents per share, compared to analyst estimates for a loss of 19 cents.

Total revenue climbed 16% year-over-year, fueled by growth across both primary reporting segments. Life Sciences Services revenue rose 18% to $26.9 million, while Life Sciences Products increased 15% to $20.9 million.

Commercial CGT: Revenue grew 26% year-over-year to $9.1 million.

Revenue grew 26% year-over-year to $9.1 million. Clinical Trials: Supported a record 766 global trials, a net increase of 55 over the prior year.

Supported a record 766 global trials, a net increase of 55 over the prior year. Guidance: Raised full-year revenue outlook to $192 million–$196 million.

"Cryoport delivered a strong start to 2026," said Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport. Shelton highlighted a $2.2 million improvement in adjusted EBITDA, stating the company is advancing meaningfully along its "pathway to profitability".

Management expects continued momentum from upcoming Global Supply Chain Center launches in Paris and Santa Ana later this year.

CYRX Price Action

CYRX Price Action: CryoPort shares closed Monday down 1.35% at $10.21, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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