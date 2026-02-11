Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) on Wednesday announced the launch of the Fusion 800 Series through its MVE Biological Solutions division, marking a leap forward in cryogenic storage technology.

What Is Fusion 800 Series?

The new system operates without the need for continuous liquid nitrogen, providing a compact, efficient solution for organizations facing space constraints.

This builds upon Cryoport's patented Fusion technology, recognized for its industry-leading innovation.

With a compact design (32 inches wide), the Fusion 800 fits through standard door frames, making installation straightforward and avoiding costly facility modifications.

It supports high-volume storage and reduces operational complexity by eliminating the need for continuous liquid nitrogen, improving safety and flexibility.

Management Commentary

"Truly transformative products are rare in this industry, but the MVE Fusion 800 is one of them," said Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport.

"It addresses a longstanding challenge in cryogenic storage by safeguarding critical biological materials and life-saving therapies without the space and infrastructure demands of traditional systems. We believe the Fusion 800 is poised to set the new standard in research facilities and hospital pharmacies globally."

Recent Earnings Performance

In November, Cryoport reported Q3 revenue of $44.2 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $41.36 million. The company posted a loss of 18 cents per share, beating the expected loss of 21 cents.

Year-over-year, revenue grew 15%, with a 36% increase in Commercial Cell and Gene Therapy.

Life Sciences Services and Products grew 16% and 15%, respectively. Cryoport raised its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $170 million to $174 million.

Price Action: CYRX shares closed 1.0% higher at $8.70 on Tuesday.

Photo by MacroEcon via Shutterstock