Sea, Outset Medical And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE) to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $5.65 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Sea shares rose 2.7% to $159.20 in after-hours trading.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. The company reported quarterly losses of 69 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 66 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $29.431 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.880 million. Outset Medical shares dipped 23.4% to $9.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Amdocs Ltd. (NASDAQ:DOX) to post quarterly earnings of $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Amdocs shares rose 0.1% to $85.61 in after-hours trading.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance. The company said it now sees FY2025 sales of $235.00 million to $240.00 million, up from the previous outlook of $230.00 million to $240.00 million. LivePerson shares jumped 16.4% to $6.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to post quarterly earnings at 14 cents per share on revenue of $823.11 million after the closing bell. CAE shares rose 0.1% to close at $27.22 on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock