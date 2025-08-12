Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Hit New All-Time Highs, Airlines Jump: What's Moving Markets Tuesday?

Wall Street is in full rally mode after July’s inflation data eased fears that tariff-related cost pressures were widespread. The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in below expectations, holding steady at 2.7% year-over-year and fueling speculation of upcoming interest rate cuts.

However, the core CPI – which excludes energy and food – jumped from 2.9% to 3.1% annually, topping estimates of 3%.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 indices broke past new record highs at 6,430 and 23,780 points, respectively. The Dow Jones gained nearly 500 points, or 1%, while small-cap stocks stole the show, with the Russell 2000 jumping 2.2%.

While gasoline continued to slump and provided a negative contribution to the headline reading, other consumer expenses, such as transportation, medical care services, and used cars, showed the highest monthly increase.

Airline fares, in particular, jumped 4% on a month-over-month basis, causing a rally in airline stocks. The U.S. Global JETS ETF JETS soared 6%, with United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL and Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL both up by 9%, making them the strongest performers in the S&P 500.

President Donald Trump renewed public pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, announcing that he was considering a major lawsuit against Powell over the Fed building renovation expenses.

Trump also defended tariffs and reiterated that consumers are not the ones paying them. The president also named E.J. Antoni, an economist at the Heritage Foundation, as the new Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, who is reportedly considering discontinuing the publication of monthly jobs reports and instead releasing data only quarterly.

Investors are now almost fully pricing in a 25-basis-point interest rate cut in September, followed by another one in December, which caused renewed weakness in the U.S. dollar.

Gold rebounded 0.2% above $3,350 per ounce, silver rose 0.5% to $37.95, while crude oil remained under pressure, down 1% to $63 a barrel. Bitcoin BTC/USD remained relatively unchanged, trading around $119,000.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day % Russell 2000 2,264.34 2.2% Dow Jones 44,470.29 1.1% Nasdaq 100 23,780.09 1.1 % S&P 500 6,432.83 0.9% Updated by 12:15 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.8% to $589.30.

rose 0.8% to $589.30. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA gained 1.0% to $444.49.

gained 1.0% to $444.49. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 1% to $578.59.

rose 1% to $578.59. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rallied 2.2% to $225.05.

rallied 2.2% to $225.05. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC outperformed, up 1.9%; the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund XLRE lagged, down 0.6%.

Tuesday’s Stock Movers

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL and United Airlines Holdings Inc . UAL jumped 11% and 10%, respectively, as the July inflation data revealed a price spike in airline fares.

and . jumped 11% and 10%, respectively, as the July inflation data revealed a price spike in airline fares. Nvidia Corp. ‘s NVDA stock remained flat despite a broader market rally, following reports that the Chinese government is discouraging its local companies from buying the company’s AI chips.

‘s stock remained flat despite a broader market rally, following reports that the Chinese government is discouraging its local companies from buying the company’s AI chips. Stocks moving on earnings reports included ON Holding AG ONON up 7%, and Cardinal Health Inc. CAH down 7%.

up 7%, and down 7%. Intel Corp. INTC saw its stock rise 3.5% after a 3.2% gain the previous day, as CEO Lip-Bu Tan ‘s meeting with President Trump appeared to ease recent tensions.

saw its stock rise 3.5% after a 3.2% gain the previous day, as CEO ‘s meeting with President Trump appeared to ease recent tensions. Earnings are expected from Alico Inc. ALCO , Anterix Inc. ATEX , CAE Inc. CAE , Everus Construction Group Inc. ECG , H&R Block Inc. HRB , Intapp Inc. INTA , KinderCare Learning Companies Inc. KLC , Luminar Technologies Inc. LAZR , Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE , and Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. MLYS after the market closes.

