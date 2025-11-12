Alcon, Cisco Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects IHS Holding Ltd. (NYSE:IHS) to report quarterly earnings at 11 cents per share on revenue of $424.39 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. IHS shares rose 1.6% to $6.84 in after-hours trading.

Alcon AG (NYSE:ALC) posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday. The company said it sees FY25 earnings of $3.05 to $3.15 per share on sales of $10.3 billion to $10.4 billion. Alcon shares gained 5% to $81.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at 98 cents per share on revenue of $14.77 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares rose 0.1% to $71.75 in after-hours trading.

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday. The company reported quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 14 cents per share. CAE shares jumped 7.9% to $29.59 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to post quarterly earnings at 20 cents per share on revenue of $939.02 million before the opening bell. On Holding shares fell 0.4% to $35.03 in after-hours trading.

