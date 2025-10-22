This Badger Meter Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- B of A Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia upgraded WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $178. WEX shares closed at $155.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Yuri Fernandes upgraded Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $89 to $79. Banco Macro shares closed at $53.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Samantha Semenkow upgraded BIOAGE Labs Inc (NASDAQ:BIOA) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $10. Bioage Labs shares closed at $5.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst Nathan Jones upgraded Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $208 to $215. Badger Meter closed at $177.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying BMI stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.