Person analyzing stock charts on smartphone and computer screens
October 22, 2025 9:25 AM 1 min read

This Badger Meter Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • B of A Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia upgraded WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $178. WEX shares closed at $155.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Yuri Fernandes upgraded Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $89 to $79. Banco Macro shares closed at $53.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Samantha Semenkow upgraded BIOAGE Labs Inc (NASDAQ:BIOA) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $10. Bioage Labs shares closed at $5.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel analyst Nathan Jones upgraded Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $208 to $215. Badger Meter closed at $177.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying BMI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BIOA Logo
BIOABioage Labs Inc
$5.656.60%
Overview
BMA Logo
BMABanco Macro SA
$55.754.69%
BMI Logo
BMIBadger Meter Inc
$179.000.93%
WEX Logo
WEXWEX Inc
$155.570.36%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved