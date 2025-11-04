These Three Financial Services Stocks Just Jumped in Benzinga Momentum Score

The financial landscape was ablaze with activity this week as momentum scores of three financial services stocks soared. Among them, Grupo Financiero Galicia Inc. (NASDAQ:GGAL) took the spotlight with a standout week-over-week increase, catapulting 267% from 15.50 to a staggering 56.89. As a financial service holding company, Grupo Financiero Galicia offers a suite of services ranging from general banking to personal loans, insurance, and proprietary brand credit card services. With a sizable market capitalization of $9.8 billion, it’s a player that can’t be overlooked.

Currently trading at $60.79, the stock dipped 2.8% on Tuesday. However, it’s comfortably above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $35.76 and $51.07 respectively, indicating a bullish trend. The RSI at 80.3 signals overbought conditions, while the MACD echoes the bullish momentum. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s Edge score of 68.50 showcases robust fundamentals with a healthy growth score of 49.57 and an impressive quality score of 99.03.

Following closely, Banco Macro Inc. (NYSE:BMA) demonstrated a robust week-over-week increase in momentum score, gaining 201% from 20.58 to 61.93. Banco Macro, with a market capitalization of $5.8 billion, is a financial institution that tailors its standard banking products and services to meet individual needs and diverse business scales. The company’s stock, currently trading at $90.88, was down 3.7% on Tuesday, yet it’s perched above its 50-day moving average of $54.54 and 200-day moving average of $74.57.

The RSI at 81.4 indicates overbought conditions, but the MACD signals a bullish momentum. Banco Macro’s Edge score of 82.19 hints at excellent fundamentals, with a soaring growth score of 85.37 and a quality score of 99.27 that’s nearly maxed out.

Rounding out the trio, Banco BBVA Argentina Inc. (NASDAQ:BBAR) posted a substantial week-over-week increase in its momentum score, rising 209% from 16.04 to 49.63. As a banking services provider in Argentina, Banco BBVA Argentina offers financial assistance to a wide demographic, encompassing large corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and individuals. With a market capitalization of $3.5 billion, it’s a significant contributor to the financial ecosystem.

Trading at $17.16, the stock shrank by 1.7% on Tuesday. Regardless, it’s above its 50-day moving average of $10.60 and 200-day moving average of $16.48. The RSI at 80.6 suggests overbought conditions, but the MACD confirms bullish momentum. Banco BBVA Argentina’s Edge score of 61.57 indicates good fundamentals, driven by a promising growth score of 73.51.

Related Link: Intuitive Machines To Acquire Lanteris Space For $800 Million, Becomes Fully Integrated Space Prime

Price Action: At the time of publication, Grupo shares are trading 1.30% lower at $59.99, Banco Marco shares are trading 2.95% lower at $88.20, and Bancoo BBVA shares are trading 1.11% lower at $16.92, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock