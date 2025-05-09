Insulet Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Trade Desk, TransMedics Group, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Insulet Corporation PODD rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Insulet reported quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 80 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $569.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $543.40 million.

Insulet shares jumped 16.7% to $300.10 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Gogo Inc . GOGO jumped 42.2% to $10.77 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

. jumped 42.2% to $10.77 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Definitive Healthcare Corp . DH gained 42.2% to $4.00 after the company posted quarterly earnings and raised its FY25 outlook.

. gained 42.2% to $4.00 after the company posted quarterly earnings and raised its FY25 outlook. Ouster, Inc . OUST rose 26.7% to $10.96 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results.

. rose 26.7% to $10.96 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results. nLIGHT, Inc . LASR surged 25.8% to $10.85 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

. surged 25.8% to $10.85 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc . NGVC gained 24.8% to $57.25. Natural Grocers partnered with Contented Hen to offer premium eggs at introductory prices.

. gained 24.8% to $57.25. Natural Grocers partnered with Contented Hen to offer premium eggs at introductory prices. The Trade Desk, Inc . TTD gained 24.7% to $74.72 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

. gained 24.7% to $74.72 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. TransMedics Group, Inc. TMDX rose 21.9% to $113.61 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

rose 21.9% to $113.61 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 20% to $254.95.

gained 20% to $254.95. Rumble Inc . RUM gained 18.3% to $9.21 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

. gained 18.3% to $9.21 following upbeat quarterly earnings. Toast, Inc . TOST gained 16% to $42.51. Toast reported quarterly earnings of nine cents per share, which missed the Street estimate of 12 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.34 billion, in line with the consensus estimate.

. gained 16% to $42.51. Toast reported quarterly earnings of nine cents per share, which missed the Street estimate of 12 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.34 billion, in line with the consensus estimate. Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP gained 13.7% to $55.83 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates.

gained 13.7% to $55.83 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates. Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST shares jumped 13.5% to $25.50 as the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance for the second quarter.

shares jumped 13.5% to $25.50 as the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance for the second quarter. AvePoint, Inc . AVPT gained 11.8% to $19.47 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

. gained 11.8% to $19.47 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Pinterest, Inc . PINS gained 11.2% to $30.99 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

. gained 11.2% to $30.99 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Ubiquiti Inc . UI climbed 10.8% to $391.51 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

. climbed 10.8% to $391.51 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Yelp Inc . YELP rose 10.7% to $39.62 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

. rose 10.7% to $39.62 following upbeat quarterly earnings. Pony AI Inc . PONY gained 10.1% to $18.68.

. gained 10.1% to $18.68. MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO climbed 9.4% to $20.27.

climbed 9.4% to $20.27. Cloudflare, Inc . NET rose 8.7% to $135.16 after the company reported better-than-expected sales results.

. rose 8.7% to $135.16 after the company reported better-than-expected sales results. Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 7.1% to $305.13. As the electric vehicle manufacturer is finalizing plans to launch operations in the third-largest car market in the world, Prashanth Menon, the Country Head for India for Tesla, has reportedly resigned after nine years with the CEO Elon Musk-led company.

Now Read This: