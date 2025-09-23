Analyst analyzing charts on screen
September 23, 2025

This AvePoint Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger initiated coverage on AvePoint, Inc. AVPT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. AvePoint shares closed at $15.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst John Kilichowski initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust, Inc. SILA with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $27. Sila Realty Trust shares closed at $25.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst John Kim initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ARE with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $100. Alexandria Real Estate shares closed at $85.89 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Koji Ikeda initiated coverage on Atlassian Corporation TEAM with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $200. Atlassian shares closed at $170.63 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Maxim Group analyst Tom Forte initiated coverage on Xcel Brands, Inc. XELB with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3. Xcel Brands shares closed at $1.55 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock

