Kohl's Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings, Joins Box, Waldencast, AeroVironment And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 50 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation KSS rose during Wednesday's session following better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

The company reported a net sales decline of 4.2% Y/Y to $3.525 billion, with comparable sales for the quarter decreasing 5.1% Y/Y. Total revenue stood at $3.732 billion. The analyst consensus estimate was $3.583 billion. EPS was 59 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 44 cents.

Kohl’s shares climbed 5.6% to $20.71 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Waldencast plc WALD jumped 41.5% to $4.0920 after the company reported second-quarter revenue growth.

jumped 41.5% to $4.0920 after the company reported second-quarter revenue growth. AeroVironment, Inc . AVAV gained 17.6% to $209.40 after multiple analysts upgraded the stock and raised their price targets.

. gained 17.6% to $209.40 after multiple analysts upgraded the stock and raised their price targets. VNET Group, Inc . VNET gained 17.1% to $2.34 following second-quarter results.

. gained 17.1% to $2.34 following second-quarter results. Xiao-I Corporation AIXI rose 12.3% to $5.45.

rose 12.3% to $5.45. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp . BIOX climbed 12.1% to $11.32. Bioceres Crop Solutions received green light for cultivation of Drought Tolerant HB4 Wheat in the United States.

. climbed 12.1% to $11.32. Bioceres Crop Solutions received green light for cultivation of Drought Tolerant HB4 Wheat in the United States. Ambarella, Inc . AMBA surged 11.3% to $58.82 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales.

. surged 11.3% to $58.82 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales. Box, Inc . BOX gained 10.1% to $31.73 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance above estimates.

. gained 10.1% to $31.73 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance above estimates. MannKind Corporation MNKD jumped 10.2% to $5.93. Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained MannKind with an Outperform and raised the price target from $10 to $12.

jumped 10.2% to $5.93. Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained MannKind with an Outperform and raised the price target from $10 to $12. Westrock Coffee Company WEST gained 9.9% to $9.35. Westrock Coffee Company commenced warrant exchange offer and consent solicitation.

gained 9.9% to $9.35. Westrock Coffee Company commenced warrant exchange offer and consent solicitation. The Hain Celestial Group, In c. HAIN gained 10.2% to $8.93. Hain Celestial Group, on Tuesday, reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS results

c. gained 10.2% to $8.93. Hain Celestial Group, on Tuesday, reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS results AvePoint, Inc. AVPT jumped 8.5% to $11.69 after the company announced it commenced an offer to purchase all outstanding public warrants to purchase shares of its common stock at $2.50 per share without interest.

jumped 8.5% to $11.69 after the company announced it commenced an offer to purchase all outstanding public warrants to purchase shares of its common stock at $2.50 per share without interest. Chewy, Inc . CHWY gained 8.2% to $28.04 following quarterly results.

. gained 8.2% to $28.04 following quarterly results. Concentrix Corporation CNXC gained 4.4% to $75.49. B of A Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya upgraded Concentrix from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $65 to $85.

gained 4.4% to $75.49. B of A Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya upgraded Concentrix from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $65 to $85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY rose 3.3% to $49.68.

Now Read This: