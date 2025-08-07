August 7, 2025 5:41 AM 4 min read

Why Groupon Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 28%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Groupon, Inc. GRPN rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

Groupon reported quarterly earnings of 25 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 1 cent per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $125.702 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $122.456 million.

Groupon shares jumped 27.7% to $39.19 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • CIMG Inc. IMG shares gained 69.5% to $0.3390 in pre-market trading after the company announced that its subsidiary Shanghai Huomao Cultural Development Co., Ltd. has officially launched its premium Maotai-style liquor, Huomao Jiangxiang Baijiu, on major Chinese e-commerce platforms. The company also revealed it has initiated global partnership recruitment and appointed brand ambassadors in several countries such as Singapore, Kazakhstan, Japan, Germany and Italy.
  • FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO climbed 39% to $0.1740 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Wednesday. FOXO Technologies executed a non-binding agreement to acquire 87-unit assisted living facility in South Florida for $22 million.
  • Outset Medical, Inc. OM shares jumped 33.5% to $17.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
  • Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. MEG gained 30.1% to $29.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Smart Powerr Corp. CREG rose 29.7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading following the company's recent announcement of regaining compliance with the NASDAQ Capital Market's minimum bid price requirement.
  • Tutor Perini Corporation TPC gained 22.9% to $58.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance.
  • Duolingo, Inc. DUOL gained 22.6% to $421.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Aris Water Solutions, Inc. ARIS rose 21.7% to $24.26 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will be acquired by Western Midstream Partners for $1.5 billion.
  • Sunrun Inc. RUN gained 21.4% to $11.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Losers

  • Redwire Corporation RDW dipped 22.8% to $10.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM declined 22.1% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Fortinet, Inc. FTNT fell 19% to $78.29 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.
  • Symbotic Inc. SYM dipped 16.5% to $52.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a third-quarter EPS miss and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.
  • Sana Biotechnology, Inc. SANA fell 16.1% to $3.56 in pre-market trading. Sana Biotechnology priced its public offering at $3.35 per share.
  • TSS, Inc. TSSI fell 16% to $24.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.
  • Astronics Corporation ATRO declined 15.5% to $29.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS shares fell 15.4% to $39.68 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.
  • ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA shares tumbled 11% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results and issued FY26 revenue guidance below estimates.
  • elf Beauty Inc ELF fell 11% to $98.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results.

