Why Groupon Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 28%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Groupon, Inc. GRPN rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

Groupon reported quarterly earnings of 25 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 1 cent per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $125.702 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $122.456 million.

Groupon shares jumped 27.7% to $39.19 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

CIMG Inc. IMG shares gained 69.5% to $0.3390 in pre-market trading after the company announced that its subsidiary Shanghai Huomao Cultural Development Co., Ltd. has officially launched its premium Maotai-style liquor, Huomao Jiangxiang Baijiu, on major Chinese e-commerce platforms. The company also revealed it has initiated global partnership recruitment and appointed brand ambassadors in several countries such as Singapore, Kazakhstan, Japan, Germany and Italy.

shares gained 69.5% to $0.3390 in pre-market trading after the company announced that its subsidiary Shanghai Huomao Cultural Development Co., Ltd. has officially launched its premium Maotai-style liquor, Huomao Jiangxiang Baijiu, on major Chinese e-commerce platforms. The company also revealed it has initiated global partnership recruitment and appointed brand ambassadors in several countries such as Singapore, Kazakhstan, Japan, Germany and Italy. FOXO Technologies Inc . FOXO climbed 39% to $0.1740 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Wednesday. FOXO Technologies executed a non-binding agreement to acquire 87-unit assisted living facility in South Florida for $22 million.

. climbed 39% to $0.1740 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Wednesday. FOXO Technologies executed a non-binding agreement to acquire 87-unit assisted living facility in South Florida for $22 million. Outset Medical, Inc . OM shares jumped 33.5% to $17.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

. shares jumped 33.5% to $17.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Montrose Environmental Group, In c. MEG gained 30.1% to $29.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

c. gained 30.1% to $29.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Smart Powerr Cor p. CREG rose 29.7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading following the company's recent announcement of regaining compliance with the NASDAQ Capital Market's minimum bid price requirement.

p. rose 29.7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading following the company's recent announcement of regaining compliance with the NASDAQ Capital Market's minimum bid price requirement. Tutor Perini Corporation TPC gained 22.9% to $58.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance.

gained 22.9% to $58.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance. Duolingo, Inc. DUOL gained 22.6% to $421.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

gained 22.6% to $421.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Aris Water Solutions, Inc . ARIS rose 21.7% to $24.26 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will be acquired by Western Midstream Partners for $1.5 billion.

. rose 21.7% to $24.26 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will be acquired by Western Midstream Partners for $1.5 billion. Sunrun Inc. RUN gained 21.4% to $11.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Losers

Redwire Corporation RDW dipped 22.8% to $10.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance.

dipped 22.8% to $10.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc . TNDM declined 22.1% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

. declined 22.1% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. Fortinet, Inc . FTNT fell 19% to $78.29 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.

. fell 19% to $78.29 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results. Symbotic Inc . SYM dipped 16.5% to $52.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a third-quarter EPS miss and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

. dipped 16.5% to $52.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a third-quarter EPS miss and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Sana Biotechnology, Inc . SANA fell 16.1% to $3.56 in pre-market trading. Sana Biotechnology priced its public offering at $3.35 per share.

. fell 16.1% to $3.56 in pre-market trading. Sana Biotechnology priced its public offering at $3.35 per share. TSS, Inc . TSSI fell 16% to $24.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.

. fell 16% to $24.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results. Astronics Corporation ATRO declined 15.5% to $29.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results.

declined 15.5% to $29.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results. Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS shares fell 15.4% to $39.68 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.

shares fell 15.4% to $39.68 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results. ADMA Biologics In c ADMA shares tumbled 11% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results and issued FY26 revenue guidance below estimates.

c shares tumbled 11% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results and issued FY26 revenue guidance below estimates. elf Beauty Inc ELF fell 11% to $98.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results.

