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July 2, 2026 10:24 AM 3 min read

Rivian Automotive, Tenax Therapeutics, Robinhood And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 450 points on Thursday.

The company produced 12,613 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, while delivering 12,194 vehicles in the quarter ending June 30.

Rivian Automotive shares jumped 12.2% to $19.28 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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