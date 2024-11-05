Emerson Electric Posts Better-Than-Expected Results, Joins Palantir Technologies, DXP Enterprises, Cummins, Apollo Global Management And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 300 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co EMR rose sharply during Monday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. Also, the company announced it increased return of capital to shareholders with plans to repurchase approximately $2B in FY25.

Net sales growth of 13% year over year to $4.62 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 4%, and underlying orders increased by 2% in the quarter. Adjusted EPS improved 15% to $1.48, beating the consensus of $1.47.

Emerson Electric shares jumped 6.6% to $117.01 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Vimeo, Inc . VMEO shares jumped 42.7% to $6.86 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Gogo In c GOGO gained 29.3% to $8.47 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Astera Labs Inc ALAB rose 29.1% to $90.14 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales.

Aris Water Solutions Inc ARIS gained 25.8% to $20.84 following strong quarterly results.

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR gained 22.4% to $50.70 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above consensus estimates.

UFP Technologies Inc UFPT rose 20.7% to $335.00 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc LIND gained 20.6% to $11.28 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

DXP Enterprises Inc DXPE gained 18.7% to $60.45 following strong quarterly results.

Century Aluminum Co CENX gained 17.7% to $20.66 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Payoneer Global Inc PAYO climbed 16% to $9.88 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales and raised its FY24 revenue guidance.

Cushman & Wakefield PLC CWK gained 13.2% to $14.88 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS results.

Ingredion Inc INGR rose 12.6% to $150.97 following upbeat earnings.

Primoris Services Corp PRIM gained 10.5% to $71.11 following strong quarterly earnings.

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL rose 9.1% to $293.34.

Cummins Inc CMI gained 8.7% to $353.91 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Nomura Holdings Inc NMR rose 7.3% to $5.64 following second-quarter results.

Apollo Global Management APO gained 6.8% to $149.00 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

