Walt Disney To Rally More Than 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Stephens & Co. cut Atlassian Corporation TEAM price target from $221 to $202. Stephens & Co. analyst Brett Huff maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Atlassian shares closed at $168.06 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target for The Walt Disney Company DIS from $140 to $141. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating. Walt Disney shares closed at $112.43 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barrington Research raised American Public Education, Inc. APEI price target from $32 to $36. Barrington Research analyst Alexander Paris maintained an Outperform rating. American Public Education shares closed at $29.83 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein cut the price target for Sabre Corporation SABR from $4 to $3. Bernstein analyst Alex Irving upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Sabre shares closed at $1.8850 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna cut the price target for Lyft, Inc. LYFT from $18 to $14. Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil maintained a Neutral rating. Lyft shares closed at $13.41 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital cut Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA price target from $68 to $60. Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits maintained a Buy rating. Intellia Therapeutics shares settled at $10.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James increased The Bancorp, Inc. TBBK price target from $71 to $76. Raymond James analyst Joseph Yanchunis upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. The Bancorp shares closed at $62.78 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut Under Armour, Inc. UAA price target from $8 to $6.5. B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Neutral rating. Under Armour shares closed at $5.44 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted the price target for Aflac Incorporated AFL from $106 to $108. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Ryan Krueger maintained a Market Perform rating. Aflac shares settled at $103.52 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised DoorDash, Inc. DASH price target from $250 to $265. Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni maintained a Hold rating. DoorDash shares closed at $259.19 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
