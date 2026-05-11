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May 11, 2026 5:34 AM 2 min read

American Public Education Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, May 11.

Analysts expect the Charles Town, West Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings of 74 cents per share, up from 62 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for American Public Education's quarterly revenue is $173.8 million (it reported $164.55 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 12, American Public Education reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong forecast for the first quarter.

Shares of American Public Education rose 2.9% to close at $56.30 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying APEI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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