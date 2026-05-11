American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, May 11.

Analysts expect the Charles Town, West Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings of 74 cents per share, up from 62 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for American Public Education's quarterly revenue is $173.8 million (it reported $164.55 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 12, American Public Education reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong forecast for the first quarter.

Shares of American Public Education rose 2.9% to close at $56.30 on Friday.

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