Top 3 Consumer Stocks That May Implode This Month

As of Sept. 26, 2025, three stocks in the consumer discretionary sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI)

On Sept. 25, Northland Capital Markets analyst Luke Horton maintained American Public Education with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $38 to $46. The company's stock gained around 24% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $38.32.

RSI Value: 77.8

77.8 APEI Price Action: Shares of American Public Education gained 1.9% to close at $38.05 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ: LOPE)

On Aug. 6, Grand Canyon Education reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates. The company's stock gained around 24% over the past six months and has a 52-week high of $214.58.

RSI Value: 73.4

73.4 LOPE Price Action: Shares of Grand Canyon Education gained 1.5% to close at $214.30 on Thursday.

ODP Corp (NASDAQ: ODP)

On Sept. 22, ODP announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Atlas Holdings. Upon completion, ODP will become a privately held company. The company's stock gained around 39% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $32.20.

RSI Value: 74.7

74.7 ODP Price Action: Shares of ODP gained 0.6% to close at $27.97 on Thursday.

