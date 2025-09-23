Tesla To Rally Around 4%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Barrington Research raised American Public Education, Inc. APEI price target from $36 to $40. Barrington Research analyst Alexander Paris maintained an Outperform rating. American Public Education shares closed at $36.44 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD from $120 to $140. Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley reiterated an Overweight rating. Robinhood shares closed at $124.89 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group cut Target Corporation TGT price target from $106 to $105. Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating. Target shares closed at $86.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target for Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR from $108 to $105. Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating. Dollar Tree shares closed at $94.48 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS cut the price target for Watsco, Inc. WSO from $450 to $425. UBS analyst Damian Karas maintained a Neutral rating. Watsco shares closed at $391.46 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Craig-Hallum boosted Harrow, Inc. HROW price target from $54 to $64. Craig-Hallum analyst Chase Knickerbocker maintained a Buy rating. Harrow shares settled at $46.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho raised Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $375 to $450. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating. Tesla shares closed at $434.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho raised Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN price target from $12 to $14. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating. Rivian shares closed at $15.24 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ from $155 to $145. Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni maintained a Neutral rating. Constellation shares settled at $133.48 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised Caterpillar Inc. CAT price target from $500 to $540. Citigroup analyst Kyle Menges maintained a Buy rating. Caterpillar shares closed at $472.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
