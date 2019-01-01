Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 24
EPS
$1.130
Quarterly Revenue
$1.6B
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
$1.6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Agilent Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Agilent Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) reporting earnings?
Agilent Technologies (A) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)?
The Actual EPS was $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.52.
What were Agilent Technologies’s (NYSE:A) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $1.1B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.