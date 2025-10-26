President Donald Trump's $300 million White House ballroom project marks the most ambitious structural addition to the presidential residence in over seventy years— and it won't cost taxpayers a dime.

The construction project involves demolishing the East Wing to make way for a 90,000-square-foot ballroom designed for state dinners and events, seating nearly 1,000 guests.

The Funding

According to White House officials, it will be the largest entertainment venue ever constructed within the White House complex, and Trump emphasized that no taxpayer money will be used for its completion.​

The $300 million cost of the ballroom is being covered entirely by private donors and Trump himself.

The White House released a list of donors, including major corporations, wealthy individuals and Trump allies, according to The Hill.

Corporate donors include:

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

(NYSE:MO) Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

(NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

(NASDAQ:AMZN) Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

(NASDAQ:AAPL) Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH)

(NYSE:BAH) Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

(NYSE:CAT) Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

(NASDAQ:CMCSA) Hard Rock International

HP, Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

(NYSE:HPQ) Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT)

(NYSE:LMT) Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

(NASDAQ:META) Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

(NASDAQ:MU) Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

(NASDAQ:MSFT) NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

(NYSE:NEE) Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

(NASDAQ:PLTR) Reynolds American

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

(NASDAQ:TMUS) Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP)

Crypto-Related Donors:

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

(NASDAQ:COIN) Tether

Ripple

Cameron Winklevoss

Tyler Winklevoss

Individual Donors:

Adelson Family Foundation

Stefan E. Brodie

Betty Wold Johnson Foundation

Charles and Marissa Cascarilla

Edward and Shari Glazer

Harold Hamm

Benjamin Leon Jr.

The Lutnick Family

The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation

Stephen A. Schwarzman

Konstantin Sokolov

Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher

Paolo Tiramani

The Ballroom

The ballroom is planned to be about 90,000 square feet—almost doubling the existing White House's footprint and making it the largest single-room addition ever to the executive mansion.

The ballroom's design draws heavily from the gold-accented style of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, featuring marble floors, bulletproof glass windows and entertainment amenities intended to host both official functions and presidential events.

Critics and preservationists have raised concerns about the demolition of the historic East Wing and the unprecedented scale of corporate participation in a presidential construction initiative.

However, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the project, stating that the ballroom will symbolize "the beauty and strength of the American spirit" while enhancing the nation's most iconic residence for future presidents.

The White House has stated that construction will be completed before the end of Trump's second term in January 2029

