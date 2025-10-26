Hillary Clinton Criticizes Trump, Gavin Newsom Calls Out Mike Johnson And More: This Week In Politics

Here’s a quick roundup of the top political stories from the week that you might have missed.

Hillary Clinton Says Trump Is ‘Destroying’ The White House

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) defended President Donald Trump after Hillary Clinton criticized the construction of a $250 million ballroom at the White House.

Clinton posted on X, highlighting the White House’s East Wing demolition to make way for the ballroom, writing: “It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.”

Read the full article here.

Gavin Newsom Claims Mike Johnson Busy ‘Collecting Signatures’ For Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) contrasted Capitol Hill’s paralysis over a weeks-long shutdown with Mike Johnson‘s promotion of a signature drive to nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

On X, Newsom wrote on Sunday, “The government is shut down. Troops might not get paid. Healthcare is about to disappear for millions. And Johnson is spending his time collecting signatures for Trump's Nobel Peace Prize.”

Read the full article here.

Hillary Clinton Quotes Daughter Chelsea’s Attack On Trump

See Also: Trump Calls Stalled Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks ‘Very Disappointing,’ Cites Success In Azerbaijan-Armenia Deal

Two days after saying President Donald Trump is “destroying” the White House with a $250 million ballroom project, Hillary Clinton on Thursday highlighted an op-ed by her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, reminding Americans why the residence is known as the “People’s House” and explaining why the ongoing construction leaves her “unsettled.”

Clinton shared an excerpt on X that mirrors the opening of Chelsea’s USA TODAY opinion essay published on Thursday, which says, “Although I spent many of my formative years living in the White House, I always knew it wasn’t my house. It was my home, absolutely, but not my house. The White House belongs to the American people, and that’s why we call it the People’s House.”

Read the full article here.

Sean Duffy Says Air Traffic Controllers Working ‘Without Pay,’ Doing Gigs

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says that the ongoing government shutdown has hit Air Traffic Controllers, who are working long hours without pay.

Sharing a clip from his interview with Fox News on the social media platform X on Saturday, Duffy outlined the effect of the shutdown on ATC employees. “We’re asking our Air Traffic Controllers to now work not just 5 days a week, but sometimes 6 days a week and 50+ hours, WITHOUT PAY,” Duffy said.

Read the full article here.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro Blames Trump’s Policies For Rising Costs

On Friday, Governor Josh Shapiro warned that Pennsylvania’s trade ties with Canada — the state’s largest trading partner — are being strained by President Donald Trump‘s economic policies, which he said are driving up prices for consumers and closing markets for local businesses.

Pennsylvania businesses send $14 billion in goods to Canada every year, while Canadian firms provide jobs for more than 30,000 people in the state, Shapiro tweeted.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.