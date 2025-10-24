Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom Could Soon Bear A Very Familiar Name

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to name his new $300 million White House ballroom after himself.

‘The President Donald J Trump Ballroom'

Officials are already referring to the new space as "The President Donald J Trump Ballroom," sources familiar with the project told ABC News.

Trump has not publicly confirmed the name.

On Thursday, when asked by the publication whether he had decided on a name, Trump smiled and said, "I won't get into that now."

The 90,000-square-foot ballroom, which replaced much of the East Wing, is designed to host up to 650 guests. New images released revealed the extent of construction, with the East Wing demolished to make way for the expansion.

$350 Million Raised For Construction

A White House official confirmed that $350 million has been raised for the ballroom project — though the construction itself is projected to cost $300 million, the report noted.

The official said Trump "has received such positive and overwhelming support for the ballroom that he continues to receive donations."

The official declined to comment on what will happen to the additional $50 million raised.

When asked by the publication how much of his own money he planned to donate, Trump said, "Oh, millions of dollars. Yeah. Well, I also give, you know, I give a lot of money to the White House. The White House is, as you know, I give my salary, and I usually like to steer it to the White House because this house was a little bit abandoned."

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Crypto And Tech Giants Among Donors

Major crypto and tech companies — including Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Tether (CRYPTO: USDT), and the Winklevoss twins’ Gemini, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)— are reportedly among the key donors backing the project.

The ballroom project, under construction since September 2025, has sparked both fascination and criticism.

Previously, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) criticized the move, calling it symbolic of Trump's disregard for ordinary Americans and the Constitution.

Hillary Clinton also condemned the construction, saying Trump was "destroying" the people's house. In response, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) defended Trump, stating that "at least he didn't steal the silverware," taking a dig at Clinton.

