These eleven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT shares jumped 30.04% after reporting better-than-expected Q2 financial results.
- V.F. Corporation VFC stock upped 22.38% after the company announced it entered into a Stock and Asset Purchase Agreement to sell its Supreme brand to EssilorLuxottica ESLOF for $1.5 billion in cash. Several analysts raised their price forecasts on VFC.
- New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE shares grew 20.19% after the company announced that it achieved First LNG for its initial Fast LNG asset located offshore Altamira, Mexico.
- Riot Platforms Inc RIOT stock gained 16.06% in the last week amid a rise in the Bitcoin price.
- Clarivate Plc CLVT stock grew 14.41%. The company partnered with Ohio Libraries Partner to enhance resource sharing by 2025.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN stock rose 14.22%.
- BankUnited, Inc. BKU stock rose 13.42% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results.
- Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.'s MARA stock soared 12.67% last week on the back of Bitcoin gains.
- eXp World Holdings Inc EXPI stock was up 12.34%.
- Zeta Global Holdings Corp ZETA was up 11.87% in the last week as several analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
- NCR Atleos Corporation NATL shares increased 11.39%. The company disclosed that the $2.3 billion-asset Black Hills Federal Credit Union (BHFCU) has expanded its partnership with Atleos by selecting ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) and ITM as a Service (ITMaaS) to enhance self-service banking.
