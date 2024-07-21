Warner Bros. Discovery & Coinbase Are Among 10 Large Cap Stocks That Shined Most Last Week (July 14-July 20): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD stock escalated 18.28% after a report that the company had discussed plans to split its digital streaming and studio businesses from its legacy television networks.
- MicroStrategy Inc.’s MSTR stock gained 16.74% last week amid a rise in Bitcoin’s price.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI shares surged 12.91% after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results and revised FY24 guidance. The company also authorized a new $4 billion share repurchase. Few analysts raised the price forecasts on the stock.
- Coinbase Global Inc.’s COIN stock gained 12.39% last week, helped by the rise in the price of Bitcoin.
- Blue Owl Capital Inc. OQL gained 7.89% after Bloomberg reported that it plans to Buy Atalaya for ~$800 million.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH stock increased 7.84% following a Q2 earnings beat. Many analysts raised the price forecasts on the stock.
- State Street Corporation STT surged 7.21% following better-than-expected Q2 financial results. Several analysts changed their price forecasts for the stock.
- Lennar Corporation LEN shares increased 7.07% in sympathy with other homebuilders stocks.
- Toast Inc TOST stock upped 7.05% last week after Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $21 to $33.
- EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM shares grew 6.97% after Jefferies analyst upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
