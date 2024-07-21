AMD And Domino's Pizza Were Among 11 Worst Performers In Large Cap Space Last Week (July 14- July 20) - Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
These eleven large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA shares tumbled 20.16%. The company announced that financial advisor Alex Williams, CFP, has joined its broker-dealer, RIA, and custodial platforms to launch a new independent practice, Stable Wealth.
- Advanced Micro Devices AMD stock decreased 17.82%. Shares of semiconductor and hardware stocks are trading lower amid a selloff in the sector, which has gained this year amid AI momentum.
- Domino’s Pizza Inc DPZ stock dived 17.78% after the company reported mixed Q2 results. Several analysts cut the price target on the stock.
- ASML Holding N.V. ASML shares were down 17.64% following soft Q3 guidance.
- Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW shares plummeted 17.07% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 results. Several analysts cut their estimates on the stock.
- Vistra Corp. VST stock was down 15.38%.
- Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI stock lost 15.24% last week amid reports President Biden is considering further China restrictions.
- Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO shares decreased 15.22%.
- Micron Technology Inc MU stock fell 14.64% amid reports Biden is considering further China restrictions. The semiconductor sector was also down following soft Q3 guidance from ASML.
- Lam Research Corp LRCX stock declined 14.14% amid reports Biden is considering further China restrictions. The semiconductor sector was also down following soft Q3 guidance from ASML.
- Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT stock fell 14.01%. Shares of several semiconductor stocks are trading lower amid reports President Biden is considering further China restrictions and following Republican nominee Donald Trump’s comments regarding the China-Taiwan standoff in an interview.
Also Read:
- Warner Bros. Discovery & Coinbase Are Among 10 Large Cap Stocks That Shined Most Last Week (July 14-July 20): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?
Photo courtesy of AMD
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in