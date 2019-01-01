Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zeta Global Holdings
Zeta Global Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE: ZETA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.50 expecting ZETA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.43% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE: ZETA) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Zeta Global Holdings maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zeta Global Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zeta Global Holdings was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $9.50. The current price Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) is trading at is $7.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
