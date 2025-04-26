Consumer Tech News (Apr 21-Apr 25): Microsoft's Copilot Gets a Sleek New Look, Apple Under Fire For 'Influence-Peddling' In US-China Trade & More

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) requested answers from Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook, citing a pattern of “influence-peddling” between the iPhone-maker and the Donald Trump administration over the trade negotiations with China.

Amid escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, tech bull Dan Ives thinks the time is “ticking” for trade deals as Wall Street reels from the aftermath of a tug-of-war between the world’s top two economies.

Earnings

STMicroelectronics N.V.‘ STM first-quarter FY25 net revenues of $2.52 billion represented a 27.3% year-over-year decline, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. EPS of $0.06 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.04.

Alphabet Inc. GOOG reported first-quarter revenue of $90.23 billion, up 12% year-over-year, beating a Street consensus estimate of $89.2 billion and EPS of $2.81, beating a Street consensus estimate of $2.01.

T-Mobile TMUS reported first-quarter EPS of $2.58, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.44, and revenue of $20.89 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $20.62 billion.

VinFast Auto VFS reported quarterly earnings per share of 54 cents loss, missing the street view of 23 cents loss and, revenues of $677.89 million missed the analyst consensus estimate of $859.08 million.

International Business Machines Corp. IBM reported quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.40 and revenue of $14.54 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $14.4 billion.

Texas Instruments Inc TXN reported first-quarter revenue of $4.07 billion, versus estimates of $3.91 billion, and EPS of $1.28, versus estimates of $1.07.

Lam Research LRCX reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 98 cents, and, revenue of $4.72 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.59 billion.

Check Point Software Technologies CHKP reported quarterly revenue growth of 7% year over year to $637.8 million, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $636.2 million and adjusted EPS of $2.21, beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.19.

AT&T Inc T reported operating revenues of $30.63 billion beating the analyst consensus estimate of $30.35 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.51 also beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.49.

SAP SE SAP reported quarterly revenue of 9.01 billion euros ($9.48 billion), beating analyst estimates and earnings of 1.44 euros ($1.54) per share also came in ahead of estimates.

Verizon Communications VZ reported fiscal first-quarter revenue growth was 1.5% year-over-year, reaching $33.49 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.19 topped the analyst consensus estimate of $1.15.

Smartphones & Technology

The iPhone 17 series, the latest smartphone line-up from Apple, is reportedly facing significant stock shortages, and CEO Tim Cook is worried about it. The scarcity of Low CTE fiberglass cloth is reportedly causing a strain on the stock of the iPhone 17 series.

Elon Musk says that Neuralink, which specializes in creating Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCI), will help ‘completely blind’ people see again.

Elon Musk‘s BCI (Brain-Chip Interface) company Neuralink is reportedly eyeing an $8.5 billion pre-money valuation amid talks with potential investors.

Microsoft Corp. MSFT introduced a newly redesigned version of its Microsoft 365 Copilot app.

Automotive

Tesla TSLA has reportedly pivoted its marketing for the Cybertruck as CEO Elon Musk‘s EV giant rebrands the vehicle to showcase its utilitarian quotient.

Tesla plans to ramp up production of its humanoid robot Optimus are facing significant roadblocks due to supply chain constraints and China’s new export restrictions on rare earth materials.

Elon Musk shared a comprehensive list of updates on the company’s FSD (Full Self-Driving) technology, crucial for Tesla’s Cybercab ambitions.

Tesla has revealed that the company is running its autonomous ride-hailing service in Austin, as well as the San Francisco Bay Area.

Chinese battery manufacturer CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited) has launched the second-generation ‘Shenxing’ fast-charging battery.

Nio Inc. NIO has announced it will delay the launch of its Firefly EV in Europe to the third quarter after it claimed to launch the product in the first half of 2025.

General Motors Co. GM will continue to produce its Ultium architecture-based EVs like the Chevrolet Equinox at its production facility in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico.

Geely Automobile Holdings GELYF announced that the company will share its battery safety patents at the Shanghai Auto Show.

BYD Co., Ltd BYDDY is pivoting its European strategy as the Chinese EV manufacturer looks to expand into the market.

