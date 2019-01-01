QQQ
Based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, Geely Automobile Holdings manufactures and sells passenger vehicles and automotive parts. The Geely brand sold about 1.2 million cars in 2020, placing it fifth in the number of cars sold across China. China's domestic market accounts for more than 90% of Geely's revenue, with the rest coming from other parts of the world. The firm formed a joint venture with Volvo in 2016 to build cars under the Lynk brand. The new brand targets a young audience with sales and marketing approaches closely resembling those of modern lifestyle brands.

Geely Automobile Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Geely Automobile Hldgs (OTCPK: GELYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Geely Automobile Hldgs's (GELYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Geely Automobile Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Geely Automobile Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYF)?

A

The stock price for Geely Automobile Hldgs (OTCPK: GELYF) is $2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Geely Automobile Hldgs.

Q

When is Geely Automobile Hldgs (OTCPK:GELYF) reporting earnings?

A

Geely Automobile Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Geely Automobile Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYF) operate in?

A

Geely Automobile Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.