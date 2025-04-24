Tesla Quietly Launched Robotaxi Service For Employees Before June Debut—Now Reports 1,500 Completed Trips

Tesla Inc. TSLA has revealed that the company is running its autonomous ride-hailing service in Austin, as well as the San Francisco Bay Area.

What Happened: In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, the company shared a video showcasing the Supervised FSD ride-hailing service. Tesla says it has completed over 1,500 trips and covered a distance of 15,000 miles.

FSD Supervised ride-hailing service is live for an early set of employees in Austin & San Francisco Bay Area.



We've completed over 1.5k trips & 15k miles of driving.



This service helps us develop & validate FSD networks, the mobile app, vehicle allocation, mission control &… pic.twitter.com/pYVfhi935W — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) April 23, 2025

The video showcased what the service experience could potentially look like as it revealed a few details about the app design and interface as well. Tesla says this limited rollout, restricted just for a set of employees, will help the company further develop its FSD tech.

"This service helps us develop & validate FSD networks, the mobile app, vehicle allocation, mission control & remote assistance operations," Tesla said in the post.

Why It Matters: The reveal comes in as CEO Elon Musk had recently shared in the Q1 earnings call that Tesla would roll out its robotaxi services in June. Musk's comments came as he had earlier predicted Tesla cars would be able to drive themselves to people's houses straight from the factory.

While Tesla's FSD tech still lags behind the likes of Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Waymo, Musk's optimism has boosted investor confidence as Tesla shares experienced a 5% surge on Tuesday following the earnings call.

It's worth noting that the company experienced a 71% year-over-year plunge in profits in Q1 2025, leading to a decline in investor confidence and criticism of Musk's involvement in politics.

However, analysts have since hailed Musk's move to scale back on his DOGE commitments and focus on Tesla, which has led to experts like Dan Ives setting a high price target for Tesla shares.

Price Action: TSLA currently trades at $250.74 on the NASDAQ, according to Benzinga Pro data.

