China's Geely To Share Battery Safety Patents, Unveils World's Largest EV Safety Lab At Shanghai Auto Show

Geely Automobile Holdings GELYF announced that the company will share its battery safety patents at the Shanghai Auto Show.

What Happened: The Chinese automaker revealed on Wednesday the “Geely Global Safety Center,” which the company says is the world's largest standalone safety lab. It also unveiled a new battery brand dubbed the “Geely Golden Short Blade Battery.”

The company says that it will make the Geely Global Safety Center accessible to the automotive industry, as well as share its patent for a battery pack bottom impact testing device “to support the adoption of critical EV safety standards.”

Why It Matters: Geely's announcement follows a host of developments made by Chinese EV and battery manufacturers. Recently, Tesla Inc.'s TSLA battery supplier CATL unveiled a new battery, which could provide 323 miles of range on a 5-minute charge.

BYD Co., Ltd BYDDY BYDDF also showcased its advancements in the EV space as it revealed a fast-charging technology that could help EVs get a 250-mile range in just over 5 minutes.

Interestingly, Tesla also shared statistics for its energy storage deployments following Tuesday's earnings call, where the company says it deployed more than double the amount of energy storage products in Q1 2025 compared to the same time last year.

