Earnings Scheduled For June 9, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Aurora Mobile JG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.64 million.

• Signet Jewelers SIG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Bilibili BILI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $757.62 million.

• Vince Holding VNCE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $77.20 million.

• FuelCell Energy FCEL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $32.58 million.

• Tuniu TOUR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hooker Furnishings HOFT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $145.35 million.

• SAP SAP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

• NIO NIO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Vail Resorts MTN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.06 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Cango CANG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $117.81 million.

• Comtech Telecom CMTL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $122.44 million.

• Baosheng Media Group Hldg BAOS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Enzo Biochem ENZ is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Stitch Fix SFIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $493.26 million.

• Bright Scholar Education BEDU is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• 17 Education & Technology YQ is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rent the Runway RENT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $64.14 million.

• Lakeland Industries LAKE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $27.32 million.

• DocuSign DOCU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $581.76 million.

