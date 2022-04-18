QQQ
Earnings Scheduled For April 18, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 18, 2022 4:40 AM | 3 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sify Technologies SIFY is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Charles Schwab SCHW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.

• Synchrony Finl SYF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• Sonida Senior Living SNDA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bank of New York Mellon BK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.

• Bank of America BAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $23.11 billion.

• Guaranty Bancshares GNTY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $29.84 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Hope Bancorp HOPE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $144.07 million.

• National Bank Holdings NBHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $71.69 million.

• SG Blocks SGBX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Enservco ENSV is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ToughBuilt Industries TBLT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $24.60 million.

• Equity Lifestyle Props ELS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $310.29 million.

• F N B FNB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $312.30 million.

• JB Hunt Transport Servs JBHT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• iSun ISUN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $24.80 million.

• FB Financial FBK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $133.42 million.

• SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF PSK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $62.00 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $110.31 million.

• Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $347.78 million.

• CrossFirst Bankshares CFB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $47.60 million.

• Lakeland Industries LAKE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $29.90 million.

