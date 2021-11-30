 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 4:09am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $573.63 million.

• UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $82.37 million.

• Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $7.83 billion.

• Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $19.55 million.

• Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $48.41 million.

• Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $189.08 million.

• Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $144.44 million.

• Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $24.52 million.

• Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $220.67 million.

• Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $303.52 million.

• Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.99 million.

• iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $86.54 million.

• Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $426.10 million.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $663.30 million.

• BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $4.67 million.

• Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.

• Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion.

• Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.80 billion.

• Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $208.32 million.

• NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Box (NYSE:BOX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $218.49 million.

• EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $43.17 million.

• Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $90.35 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

